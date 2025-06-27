iifl-logo
Hitachi Energy bags order for 765 kV transformers from PowerGrid

27 Jun 2025 , 10:25 AM

Hitachi Energy Limited announced that it has received an order from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. The contract is for supply of 30 units of 765 kilovolt (kV), 500 megavolt-ampere (MVA) single-phase transformers, as the country increases its investments in its power transmission infrastructure.

As per the company, this is a strategic move towards India’s shift in energy planning from a project-based approach to a long-term programmatic ideology. With this, the company could be able to cater to the increasing demand from renewable energy sources, industrial electrification, and the transition to electric transport.

According to reports, India is witnessing an average of 15% increase in its power demand annually over the last two years. The company plans to manufacture the new equipment at its transformer facility situated in Maneja, Vadodara, Gujarat. This is also in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The company also informed in its filing that Ultra-high-voltage alternating current (UHVAC) transformers such as the 765 kV units play a pivotal role in enabling long-distance, high-capacity transmission while reducing land uses and cutting down losses. 

Once these transformers are operational, they could be able to transmit enough energy to power about 30 Million Indian households.

Recently, Hitachi Energy also announced that it has successfully tested a 765 kV/400 kV single-phase 250 MVA natural ester-filled transformer.

