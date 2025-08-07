iifl-logo

Indices may open lower on August 07, 2025

7 Aug 2025 , 09:11 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a negative opening on August 07, 2025. GIFT Nifty, an early stock market indicator, was 60 points down earlier this morning, trading around 24,555.

On August 6, the Indian equity indices ended lower in the second consecutive session.

At close, the Sensex was down 166.26 points at 80,543.99. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 75.35 points or 0.31 percent at 24,574.20.

On Nifty, the biggest losers were Wipro, Sun Pharma, Jio Financial, IndusInd Bank, and Tech Mahindra. However, the gainers were Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Trent, Adani Ports and Bharat Electronics.

Except PSU Bank which was up 0.6%, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. The Information Technology, Media, Realty, Pharma, and FMCG sectors down 1-2%.

The broader market indices, BSE midcap and smallcap indices are down 1% each.

Global markets:

The U.S stocks saw further upside over the trading day on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq jumped 252.87 points to 21,169.42. The S&P 500 climbed 45.87 points to 6,345.06. Meanwhile, the Dow rose 81.38 points to 44,193.12.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday as Fed rate cut hopes.

On Aug 07, at 7.28 AM IST, the CSI 300 index was up by 13.58 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 313.20 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 52.26 points.

