Hitachi Energy India Ltd Annually Results

13,825.75
(-3.35%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:19:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults

No Record Found

Hitachi Energy: Related NEWS

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

26 Nov 2024|03:09 PM

The project, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), would help transport renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat.

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Profit Surges 111%

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Profit Surges 111%

30 Oct 2024|08:37 AM

Total orders for Q2 FY25 stood at ₹1,952 Crore, marking an 11.7% increase from ₹1,747.1 Crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Hitachi Energy announces ₹2,000 Crore capacity expansion

Hitachi Energy announces ₹2,000 Crore capacity expansion

7 Oct 2024|01:56 PM

The event will bring together around 2,000 people, including policymakers, diplomats, industry professionals, and thought leaders.

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

