Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top Stocks for Today - 27th June 2025

27 Jun 2025 , 06:27 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hitachi Energy India: The company announced that it has secured a major order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited to supply 30 units of 765 kV. The order also includes 500 MVA single-phase transformers. This order will support India’s long-term power transmission strategy driven by renewable energy and electrification growth.

NTPC: The power business announced that its 3,300 MW Barh Super Thermal Power Project will be operational from July 1, 2025. The unit is located in Bihar and the company plans to commercialise Unit-3 (660 MW) of Stage-1. NTPC has already commissioned other units under Stage-I and II.

HCL Technologies: The IT company announced expansion of its partnership with Salesforce by launch of orchestration consultation and implementation services. The company will accelerate adoption of Salesforce Agentforce. The tech business aims to support AI-driven transformation in various industries like healthcare, financial services, retail, and manufacturing.

JSW Holdings : The company’s arm JSW Paints is expected to sign a definitive agreement with AkzoNobel N.V. for acquisition of Dutch businesses’ majority stake in AkzoNobel India. This is a potential consolidation move in the paints sector.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The company informed that its trading window will close from July 1, ahead of its results for quarter ended June 2025. The company said that the trading window will open 48 hours after the board meeting scheduled for approval of quarterly financial results.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

