SectorFinance
Open₹18,323.1
Prev. Close₹17,765.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹462.13
Day's High₹18,599.9
Day's Low₹16,877.15
52 Week's High₹20,391.2
52 Week's Low₹4,909.3
Book Value₹22,171.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,205.22
P/E113.22
EPS156.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.1
11.1
11.09
11.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24,462.87
18,982.26
19,660.11
12,495.91
Net Worth
24,473.97
18,993.36
19,671.2
12,506.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.89
-5.94
-1.94
6.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
169.56
406.76
186.14
92.81
121.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
169.56
406.76
186.14
92.81
121.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
N K Jain
Independent Director
Sutapa Banerjee
Whole Time Director & CEO
Manoj Kumar Mohta
Non Executive Director
K N Patel
Independent Director
PANKAJ KULKARNI
Independent Director
ANURADHA AMBAR BAJPAI
Non Executive Director
VINEET AGRAWAL
Reports by JSW Holdings Ltd
Summary
Jindal South West Holdings Limited (JSWHL) was incorporated on July 12, 2001 as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). JSWHL is an Investment Company of the JSW Promoters Group with its investment mainly in Jindal Group of Companies with other companies. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investing and financing. In terms of Master Direction - Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, the Company is eligible to carry on business permitted to Core Investment Company (CIC) without seeking registration from Reserve Bank of India. Through the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Jindal Iron and Steel Company Ltd, Jindal South West Holdings Limited (the erstwhile Company), Jindal Vijayanagar Steel and their respective members and creditors, the Investment Division of indal Iron and Steel Company Limited was demerged into the Company. The Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) in July, 2005. The MOU envisaged incorporation and promotion of a Company by the company or its associate / group companies, which set up the alumina and aluminium refinery and smelter plants near Vishakapatnam. The Companys subsidiary, Jindal Overseas PTE Limited (JOPL) formed in Singapore for undertaking trading activities, ceased to be an Associate of the Company w.e.f April 5, 2018.As of March 31, 2024, the Company holds 7.42% equity shares of JSW Steel Limited,
Read More
The JSW Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17302 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSW Holdings Ltd is ₹19205.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JSW Holdings Ltd is 113.22 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSW Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSW Holdings Ltd is ₹4909.3 and ₹20391.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JSW Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.82%, 3 Years at 62.65%, 1 Year at 249.48%, 6 Month at 139.60%, 3 Month at 100.01% and 1 Month at 22.93%.
