iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JSW Holdings Ltd Share Price

17,302
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:46 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18,323.1
  • Day's High18,599.9
  • 52 Wk High20,391.2
  • Prev. Close17,765.4
  • Day's Low16,877.15
  • 52 Wk Low 4,909.3
  • Turnover (lac)462.13
  • P/E113.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22,171.34
  • EPS156.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,205.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JSW Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

18,323.1

Prev. Close

17,765.4

Turnover(Lac.)

462.13

Day's High

18,599.9

Day's Low

16,877.15

52 Week's High

20,391.2

52 Week's Low

4,909.3

Book Value

22,171.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,205.22

P/E

113.22

EPS

156.63

Divi. Yield

0

JSW Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

JSW Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

JSW Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:00 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.03%

Foreign: 0.02%

Indian: 66.26%

Non-Promoter- 21.81%

Institutions: 21.81%

Non-Institutions: 11.88%

Custodian: 0.01%

Read More
Share Price

JSW Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.1

11.1

11.09

11.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24,462.87

18,982.26

19,660.11

12,495.91

Net Worth

24,473.97

18,993.36

19,671.2

12,506.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.89

-5.94

-1.94

6.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

169.56

406.76

186.14

92.81

121.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

169.56

406.76

186.14

92.81

121.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

JSW Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JSW Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

N K Jain

Independent Director

Sutapa Banerjee

Whole Time Director & CEO

Manoj Kumar Mohta

Non Executive Director

K N Patel

Independent Director

PANKAJ KULKARNI

Independent Director

ANURADHA AMBAR BAJPAI

Non Executive Director

VINEET AGRAWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JSW Holdings Ltd

Summary

Jindal South West Holdings Limited (JSWHL) was incorporated on July 12, 2001 as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). JSWHL is an Investment Company of the JSW Promoters Group with its investment mainly in Jindal Group of Companies with other companies. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investing and financing. In terms of Master Direction - Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, the Company is eligible to carry on business permitted to Core Investment Company (CIC) without seeking registration from Reserve Bank of India. Through the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Jindal Iron and Steel Company Ltd, Jindal South West Holdings Limited (the erstwhile Company), Jindal Vijayanagar Steel and their respective members and creditors, the Investment Division of indal Iron and Steel Company Limited was demerged into the Company. The Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) in July, 2005. The MOU envisaged incorporation and promotion of a Company by the company or its associate / group companies, which set up the alumina and aluminium refinery and smelter plants near Vishakapatnam. The Companys subsidiary, Jindal Overseas PTE Limited (JOPL) formed in Singapore for undertaking trading activities, ceased to be an Associate of the Company w.e.f April 5, 2018.As of March 31, 2024, the Company holds 7.42% equity shares of JSW Steel Limited,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the JSW Holdings Ltd share price today?

The JSW Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹17302 today.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSW Holdings Ltd is ₹19205.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JSW Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JSW Holdings Ltd is 113.22 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JSW Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSW Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSW Holdings Ltd is ₹4909.3 and ₹20391.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JSW Holdings Ltd?

JSW Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.82%, 3 Years at 62.65%, 1 Year at 249.48%, 6 Month at 139.60%, 3 Month at 100.01% and 1 Month at 22.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JSW Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JSW Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.29 %
Institutions - 21.82 %
Public - 11.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.