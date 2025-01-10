JSW Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.1
11.1
11.09
11.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24,462.87
18,982.26
19,660.11
12,495.91
Net Worth
24,473.97
18,993.36
19,671.2
12,506.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3,810.66
2,627.34
2,800.32
1,441.06
Total Liabilities
28,284.63
21,620.7
22,471.52
13,948.04
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
27,230.53
20,684.99
21,835.98
13,450.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.03
0.02
0.14
Networking Capital
17
15.06
635.19
496.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.78
2.38
3.27
2.61
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
20.82
14.5
633.6
495.32
Sundry Creditors
-0.35
-0.21
-0.16
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.24
-1.6
-1.51
-1.82
Cash
4.08
1.14
0.32
1.1
Total Assets
27,251.7
20,701.22
22,471.52
13,948.03
