JSW Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

17,889.9
(-1.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.1

11.1

11.09

11.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24,462.87

18,982.26

19,660.11

12,495.91

Net Worth

24,473.97

18,993.36

19,671.2

12,506.98

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3,810.66

2,627.34

2,800.32

1,441.06

Total Liabilities

28,284.63

21,620.7

22,471.52

13,948.04

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

27,230.53

20,684.99

21,835.98

13,450.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.03

0.02

0.14

Networking Capital

17

15.06

635.19

496.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.78

2.38

3.27

2.61

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

20.82

14.5

633.6

495.32

Sundry Creditors

-0.35

-0.21

-0.16

-0.09

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.24

-1.6

-1.51

-1.82

Cash

4.08

1.14

0.32

1.1

Total Assets

27,251.7

20,701.22

22,471.52

13,948.03

