JSW Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

18,092.05
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

162.18

27.23

26.99

27.29

89.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

162.18

27.23

26.99

27.29

89.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

162.18

27.23

26.99

27.29

89.17

Total Expenditure

3.72

3.2

3.41

2.71

3.03

PBIDT

158.46

24.03

23.58

24.58

86.13

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

158.46

24.03

23.58

24.58

86.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

39.9

6.15

4.51

6.19

22.17

Deferred Tax

0.29

-0.07

-0.35

0.18

0.18

Reported Profit After Tax

118.27

17.95

19.42

18.22

63.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

119.64

52.58

33.29

34.71

63.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

119.64

52.58

33.29

34.71

63.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

107.8

47.38

30

31.28

56.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.1

11.1

11.1

11.1

11.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

97.7

88.24

87.36

90.06

96.59

PBDTM(%)

97.7

88.24

87.36

90.06

96.59

PATM(%)

72.92

65.91

71.95

66.76

71.53

