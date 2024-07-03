JSW Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
162.18
27.23
26.99
27.29
89.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
162.18
27.23
26.99
27.29
89.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
162.18
27.23
26.99
27.29
89.17
Total Expenditure
3.72
3.2
3.41
2.71
3.03
PBIDT
158.46
24.03
23.58
24.58
86.13
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
158.46
24.03
23.58
24.58
86.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
39.9
6.15
4.51
6.19
22.17
Deferred Tax
0.29
-0.07
-0.35
0.18
0.18
Reported Profit After Tax
118.27
17.95
19.42
18.22
63.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
119.64
52.58
33.29
34.71
63.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
119.64
52.58
33.29
34.71
63.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
107.8
47.38
30
31.28
56.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.1
11.1
11.1
11.1
11.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
97.7
88.24
87.36
90.06
96.59
PBDTM(%)
97.7
88.24
87.36
90.06
96.59
PATM(%)
72.92
65.91
71.95
66.76
71.53
