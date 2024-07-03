JSW Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
142.57
382.31
166.97
77.78
109.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
142.57
382.31
166.97
77.78
109.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
142.57
382.31
166.97
77.78
109.18
Total Expenditure
8.66
4.67
4.75
3.33
4.07
PBIDT
133.91
377.65
162.22
74.45
105.11
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
133.91
377.65
162.22
74.45
105.11
Depreciation
0
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
34.36
95.1
40.95
18.9
10.63
Deferred Tax
0.33
0.3
0.14
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
99.22
282.25
121.13
55.53
94.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
122.27
290.03
135.74
64.1
96.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
122.27
290.03
135.74
64.1
96.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
110.18
261.32
122.35
57.91
87.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.1
11.1
11.09
11.07
11.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
93.92
98.78
97.15
95.71
96.27
PBDTM(%)
93.92
98.78
97.15
95.71
96.27
PATM(%)
69.59
73.82
72.54
71.39
86.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.