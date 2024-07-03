iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JSW Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

18,950
(4.74%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

142.57

382.31

166.97

77.78

109.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

142.57

382.31

166.97

77.78

109.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

142.57

382.31

166.97

77.78

109.18

Total Expenditure

8.66

4.67

4.75

3.33

4.07

PBIDT

133.91

377.65

162.22

74.45

105.11

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

133.91

377.65

162.22

74.45

105.11

Depreciation

0

0

0.01

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

34.36

95.1

40.95

18.9

10.63

Deferred Tax

0.33

0.3

0.14

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

99.22

282.25

121.13

55.53

94.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

122.27

290.03

135.74

64.1

96.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

122.27

290.03

135.74

64.1

96.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

110.18

261.32

122.35

57.91

87.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.1

11.1

11.09

11.07

11.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

93.92

98.78

97.15

95.71

96.27

PBDTM(%)

93.92

98.78

97.15

95.71

96.27

PATM(%)

69.59

73.82

72.54

71.39

86.51

JSW Holdings: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.