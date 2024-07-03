JSW Holdings Ltd Summary

Jindal South West Holdings Limited (JSWHL) was incorporated on July 12, 2001 as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). JSWHL is an Investment Company of the JSW Promoters Group with its investment mainly in Jindal Group of Companies with other companies. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investing and financing. In terms of Master Direction - Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, the Company is eligible to carry on business permitted to Core Investment Company (CIC) without seeking registration from Reserve Bank of India. Through the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Jindal Iron and Steel Company Ltd, Jindal South West Holdings Limited (the erstwhile Company), Jindal Vijayanagar Steel and their respective members and creditors, the Investment Division of indal Iron and Steel Company Limited was demerged into the Company. The Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) in July, 2005. The MOU envisaged incorporation and promotion of a Company by the company or its associate / group companies, which set up the alumina and aluminium refinery and smelter plants near Vishakapatnam. The Companys subsidiary, Jindal Overseas PTE Limited (JOPL) formed in Singapore for undertaking trading activities, ceased to be an Associate of the Company w.e.f April 5, 2018.As of March 31, 2024, the Company holds 7.42% equity shares of JSW Steel Limited, the market value of which stands close to Rs 15,000 Crores. The Company also holds other strategic investment in Group Companies.