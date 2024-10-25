iifl-logo-icon 1
Board Meeting25 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
JSW Holdings Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of JSW Holdings Limited (the Company) as per Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
JSW Holdings Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (Q1) - Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with reference to the same please find enclosed herewith copy of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (Q1) which have been approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 24th July, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of M/s. HPVS & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202414 May 2024
JSW Holdings Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 - Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated May 28, 2024 Submission of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Forth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Change in Directors and KMP
Board Meeting24 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
JSW Holdings Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for Third Quarter ended December 31 2023 - Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. With reference to the above, please find enclosed herewith copy of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (Q3) which have been approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on January 24, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of M/s. HPVS & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the same. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:45 p.m. and concluded at 1:45 p.m. The above is for your kind information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)

