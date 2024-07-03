iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Share Price

152.84
(-0.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open153.89
  • Day's High153.9
  • 52 Wk High229
  • Prev. Close153.7
  • Day's Low152.5
  • 52 Wk Low 99.55
  • Turnover (lac)1,793.69
  • P/E30.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.07
  • EPS4.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,99,739.05
  • Div. Yield0.98
  • Open148.98
  • Day's High149.4
  • Spot146.89
  • Prev. Close148.32
  • Day's Low145.34
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot3,525
  • OI(Chg %)-19,63,420 (-15.91%)
  • Roll Over%23.46
  • Roll Cost-1.82
  • Traded Vol.1,57,42,650 (5.23%)
View More Futures

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

153.89

Prev. Close

153.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1,793.69

Day's High

153.9

Day's Low

152.5

52 Week's High

229

52 Week's Low

99.55

Book Value

40.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,99,739.05

P/E

30.85

EPS

4.98

Divi. Yield

0.98

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

Record Date: 12 Nov, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IRFC Faces Investor Scrutiny Post-Q2 Results

5 Nov 2024|12:58 PM

Operational revenue was Rs 6,899.34 crore, up from Rs 6,761.02 crore during the same period last year.

IRFC Q2 PAT up 4% y-o-y to ₹1,612 Crore

5 Nov 2024|09:23 AM

Meanwhile, operating revenue was reported at ₹6,899.34 Crore, compared to ₹6,761.02 Crore in the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects

12 Aug 2024|11:17 AM

IRFC shares, like RVNL, are trading up 2%. The railway financier will also release its quarterly earnings later this evening.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 86.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 86.36%

Non-Promoter- 2.17%

Institutions: 2.17%

Non-Institutions: 11.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13,068.51

13,068.51

13,068.51

13,068.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36,110.06

31,611.68

27,927.83

22,844.88

Net Worth

49,178.57

44,680.19

40,996.34

35,913.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Finance)

Shelly Verma

Nominee (Govt)

Baldeo Purushartha

Nominee (Govt)

Abhishek Kumar

Chairman & Managing Director

Usha Venugopal

CMD & CEO

Manoj Kumar Dubey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

Summary

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited was incorporated on December 12, 1986, as a Public Limited Company. Thereafter, The Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on December 23, 1986. The MCA, through its notification dated October 8, 1993, classified the Company as a Public Financial Institution and subsequently, Company was registered with RBI to carry on the business of a non-banking financial institution, pursuant to a certificate of registration dated February 16, 1998. Dated March 17, 2008, RBI classified Company as a non-deposit accepting asset finance non-banking financial company. Thereafter, Company got reclassified as an NBFC-ND-IFC by RBI, through a fresh Certificate of Registration dated November 22, 2010.Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a Schedule A Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways (MoR), Govt. of India. Since inception in 1986, IRFC has been mobilising funds from domestic and international markets for Indian Railways. The Company has made a huge contribution in the development and growth of Indian Railways and Railway entities including Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and IRCON. The President of India along with his nominees holds 100% of the equity share capital. The Companys principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance the acquisition / creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways as finance lease. It is a
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹152.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹199739.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd is 30.85 and 3.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹99.55 and ₹229 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd?

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.03%, 3 Years at 88.22%, 1 Year at 52.33%, 6 Month at -12.91%, 3 Month at 1.39% and 1 Month at 3.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 86.36 %
Institutions - 2.17 %
Public - 11.46 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

