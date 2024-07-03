Summary

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited was incorporated on December 12, 1986, as a Public Limited Company. Thereafter, The Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on December 23, 1986. The MCA, through its notification dated October 8, 1993, classified the Company as a Public Financial Institution and subsequently, Company was registered with RBI to carry on the business of a non-banking financial institution, pursuant to a certificate of registration dated February 16, 1998. Dated March 17, 2008, RBI classified Company as a non-deposit accepting asset finance non-banking financial company. Thereafter, Company got reclassified as an NBFC-ND-IFC by RBI, through a fresh Certificate of Registration dated November 22, 2010.Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a Schedule A Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways (MoR), Govt. of India. Since inception in 1986, IRFC has been mobilising funds from domestic and international markets for Indian Railways. The Company has made a huge contribution in the development and growth of Indian Railways and Railway entities including Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and IRCON. The President of India along with his nominees holds 100% of the equity share capital. The Companys principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance the acquisition / creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways as finance lease. It is a

Read More