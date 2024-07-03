Invest wise with Expert advice
Sector: Finance
Open₹153.89
Prev. Close₹153.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,793.69
Day's High₹153.9
Day's Low₹152.5
52 Week's High₹229
52 Week's Low₹99.55
Book Value₹40.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,99,739.05
P/E30.85
EPS4.98
Divi. Yield0.98
Operational revenue was Rs 6,899.34 crore, up from Rs 6,761.02 crore during the same period last year.
Meanwhile, operating revenue was reported at ₹6,899.34 Crore, compared to ₹6,761.02 Crore in the previous year.
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.
IRFC shares, like RVNL, are trading up 2%. The railway financier will also release its quarterly earnings later this evening.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13,068.51
13,068.51
13,068.51
13,068.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36,110.06
31,611.68
27,927.83
22,844.88
Net Worth
49,178.57
44,680.19
40,996.34
35,913.39
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Finance)
Shelly Verma
Nominee (Govt)
Baldeo Purushartha
Nominee (Govt)
Abhishek Kumar
Chairman & Managing Director
Usha Venugopal
CMD & CEO
Manoj Kumar Dubey
Reports by Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
Summary
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited was incorporated on December 12, 1986, as a Public Limited Company. Thereafter, The Company received a Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on December 23, 1986. The MCA, through its notification dated October 8, 1993, classified the Company as a Public Financial Institution and subsequently, Company was registered with RBI to carry on the business of a non-banking financial institution, pursuant to a certificate of registration dated February 16, 1998. Dated March 17, 2008, RBI classified Company as a non-deposit accepting asset finance non-banking financial company. Thereafter, Company got reclassified as an NBFC-ND-IFC by RBI, through a fresh Certificate of Registration dated November 22, 2010.Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a Schedule A Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways (MoR), Govt. of India. Since inception in 1986, IRFC has been mobilising funds from domestic and international markets for Indian Railways. The Company has made a huge contribution in the development and growth of Indian Railways and Railway entities including Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and IRCON. The President of India along with his nominees holds 100% of the equity share capital. The Companys principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance the acquisition / creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways as finance lease.
Read More
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹152.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹199739.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd is 30.85 and 3.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹99.55 and ₹229 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.03%, 3 Years at 88.22%, 1 Year at 52.33%, 6 Month at -12.91%, 3 Month at 1.39% and 1 Month at 3.71%.
