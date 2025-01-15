iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

137.56
(1.48%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

IRFC CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 9th October 2024
Board Meeting8 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th October, 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and other financial statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024 for the Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor
Board Meeting20 May 20248 May 2024
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other financial statements namely Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. (ii) Approval of Market Borrowing programme of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. This Meeting Board may also recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 20th May 2024 Authorisation of Market Borrowing Programme by IRFC during the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 27th March 2024
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday 9th February 2024 Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 9th February 2024 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

IRFC: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 15th January 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jan 2025|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IRFC, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Read More
IRFC Faces Investor Scrutiny Post-Q2 Results

IRFC Faces Investor Scrutiny Post-Q2 Results

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|12:58 PM

Operational revenue was Rs 6,899.34 crore, up from Rs 6,761.02 crore during the same period last year.

Read More
IRFC Q2 PAT up 4% y-o-y to ₹1,612 Crore

IRFC Q2 PAT up 4% y-o-y to ₹1,612 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|09:23 AM

Meanwhile, operating revenue was reported at ₹6,899.34 Crore, compared to ₹6,761.02 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects

RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|11:17 AM

IRFC shares, like RVNL, are trading up 2%. The railway financier will also release its quarterly earnings later this evening.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.