Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 9th October 2024

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th October, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and other financial statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024 for the Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 8 May 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other financial statements namely Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. (ii) Approval of Market Borrowing programme of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. This Meeting Board may also recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 20th May 2024 Authorisation of Market Borrowing Programme by IRFC during the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 27th March 2024

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024