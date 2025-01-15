|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 9th October 2024
|Board Meeting
|8 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th October, 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and other financial statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024 for the Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other financial statements namely Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. (ii) Approval of Market Borrowing programme of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. This Meeting Board may also recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 20th May 2024 Authorisation of Market Borrowing Programme by IRFC during the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 27th March 2024
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday 9th February 2024 Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 9th February 2024 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IRFC, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
Operational revenue was Rs 6,899.34 crore, up from Rs 6,761.02 crore during the same period last year.Read More
Meanwhile, operating revenue was reported at ₹6,899.34 Crore, compared to ₹6,761.02 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
IRFC shares, like RVNL, are trading up 2%. The railway financier will also release its quarterly earnings later this evening.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.