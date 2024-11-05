iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

136
(-3.18%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13,068.51

13,068.51

13,068.51

13,068.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36,110.06

31,611.68

27,927.83

22,844.88

Net Worth

49,178.57

44,680.19

40,996.34

35,913.39

Minority Interest

Debt

4,12,038.52

4,18,934.9

3,88,439.97

3,23,145.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4,61,217.09

4,63,615.09

4,29,436.31

3,59,058.65

Fixed Assets

25.83

19.19

37.96

45.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

53.6

13.66

10

11.98

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4,55,725.77

4,57,107.44

4,22,260.17

3,51,572.58

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2,59,690.6

2,43,356.87

2,00,692.5

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2,19,900.52

2,40,494.24

2,42,111.58

3,72,995.45

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-23,865.35

-26,743.67

-20,543.91

-21,422.87

Cash

467.37

541.66

303.38

458.92

Total Assets

4,56,272.57

4,57,681.95

4,22,611.51

3,52,088.84

IRFC : related Articles

IRFC Faces Investor Scrutiny Post-Q2 Results

IRFC Faces Investor Scrutiny Post-Q2 Results

5 Nov 2024|12:58 PM

Operational revenue was Rs 6,899.34 crore, up from Rs 6,761.02 crore during the same period last year.

Read More
IRFC Q2 PAT up 4% y-o-y to ₹1,612 Crore

IRFC Q2 PAT up 4% y-o-y to ₹1,612 Crore

5 Nov 2024|09:23 AM

Meanwhile, operating revenue was reported at ₹6,899.34 Crore, compared to ₹6,761.02 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects

RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects

12 Aug 2024|11:17 AM

IRFC shares, like RVNL, are trading up 2%. The railway financier will also release its quarterly earnings later this evening.

Read More

