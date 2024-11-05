Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13,068.51
13,068.51
13,068.51
13,068.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36,110.06
31,611.68
27,927.83
22,844.88
Net Worth
49,178.57
44,680.19
40,996.34
35,913.39
Minority Interest
Debt
4,12,038.52
4,18,934.9
3,88,439.97
3,23,145.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4,61,217.09
4,63,615.09
4,29,436.31
3,59,058.65
Fixed Assets
25.83
19.19
37.96
45.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
53.6
13.66
10
11.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4,55,725.77
4,57,107.44
4,22,260.17
3,51,572.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2,59,690.6
2,43,356.87
2,00,692.5
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2,19,900.52
2,40,494.24
2,42,111.58
3,72,995.45
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-23,865.35
-26,743.67
-20,543.91
-21,422.87
Cash
467.37
541.66
303.38
458.92
Total Assets
4,56,272.57
4,57,681.95
4,22,611.51
3,52,088.84
