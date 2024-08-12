iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects

12 Aug 2024 , 11:17 AM

Railway PSUs are trading higher on Monday after a period of selling pressure over the previous two weeks. Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) are outperforming peers such as IRCON, IRFC, and RailTel.

RVNL shares rose as high as 9% on Monday, marking only the second time in the last nine trading sessions that the company has witnessed gains.

At around 11.00 AM, RVNL was trading 8.56% higher at ₹562.50, against the previous close of ₹518.15 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹569.75, and ₹522.40, respectively.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, authorised eight Ministry of Railways projects worth ₹24,657 Crore on Friday.

The planned initiatives will improve logistical efficiency by connecting unconnected areas and strengthening transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and faster economic growth.

These projects are scheduled to be finished by the fiscal year 2030-2031.

IRFC shares, like RVNL, are trading up 2%. The railway financier will also release its quarterly earnings later this evening.

IRCON shares are trading with marginal gains, while RailTel shares are up more than 2% on Monday.

RVNL shares had fallen over 20% from their record highs as of Friday’s close, while IRCON and IRFC shares had dropped 15% and 22%, respectively, from their peaks in mid-July.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • PSU
  • Railway Project
  • Railway projects
  • Railway Stocks
  • RVNL
  • RVNL News
  • RVNL Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.