IRFC gets fresh review of order for ₹230.55 Crore GST dispute

17 Apr 2025 , 09:20 AM

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) stated that it has received an interim relief in its GST dispute. The Madras High Court quashed a demand order of ₹230.55 Crore passed by the Assistant Commissioner (Sales Tax).

The matter will now be freshly reviewed.

The Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras has approved the writ petitions that the company filed and overruled an order dated 04.12.2024 of the Assistant Commissioner (ST). The demand order is worth ₹230.55 Crore and the matter is sent to the respondent for new consideration, as per the company’s filing with the exchanges.

The development comes after a writ petition IRFC filed against the original order dated December 4, 2024. In its order, the high court instructed the company to submit a detailed reply with supporting evidence. The court has allowed a time of four weeks from its order to submit a detailed reply.

Once the company submits its reply, the tax authorities will have to give a notice of 14 days for a personal hearing. The court further directed that any subsequent order must be passed after duly considering the company’s arguments and shall be as per the applicable law.

The Hon’ble High Court has also stated that the company should submit its reply/objections within a period of 4 weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order, and supporting documents/materials. 

The writ petition has been disposed of with these directions, and the miscellaneous petition has also been ended.

