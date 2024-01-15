iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 15th January 2024

15 Jan 2025 , 07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IRFC: The company has been announced as the lowest bidder to finance ₹3,167 Crore for developing the Banhardih coal block in Latehar District, Jharkhand. The company stated that the project is being carried out by NTPC and Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam-led joint venture called Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (PVUNL).

Adani Green: The renewable energy company stated that it has expanded its operational generation capacity to 11,666.1 MW, after commissioning a 57.2 MW wind power component at Khavda, Gujarat. The company decided to operationalize the plant on January 14, 2024. Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd developed the project.

Hindustan Zinc: The company stated that the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Udaipur has levied penalties totalling ₹92.55 Crore. The penalties relate to FY 2018-19 worth ₹41.11 Crore, and for FY 2019-20 are about ₹51.45 Crore. The said penalties are accompanied by a tax demand and interest as applicable.

Shoppers Stop: The retail business reported a 41.5% y-o-y jump in Q3FY25 net profit, against ₹36.90 Crore reported in the previous reporting quarter. The revenue from operations of the company logged a growth of 11.5% to ₹1,379.50 Crore against ₹1,237.50 Crore in the same period last year.

Escorts Kubota: The company announced that the Delhi High Court has squashed the appeal filed by the Income Tax Department against the company for AY 1986-87. The order was made available on the court’s portal on January 14, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

