Escorts Kubota Limited (Formerly known as Escorts Limited) is a leading engineering conglomerate operating in Agri-machinery, Construction & Material Handling Equipment and Railway Equipment. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earth moving and material handling equipment, round and flat tubes, heating elements, double acting hydraulic shock absorbers for railways coaches, centre buffer couplers, automobile shock absorbers, telescopic front fork & Mcpherson struts, brake block, internal combustion engines and all types of brake used by railways. It also trades in oils & lubricants, implements, trailers, tractors, compressor accessories and spares, construction, earth moving and material handling equipment.Escorts Kubota Limited was incorporated in the year October 17th, 1944 as Escorts Agents Ltd in Lahore. The company has diversified business in three different segments viz. Agri Machinery, Material Handling & Construction Equipment and Railway Equipment. In the year 1951, Escorts established Indias first private Institute of Farm Mechanisation at Delhi and in the year 1953, Escorts (Agents) Ltd and Escorts (Agriculture and Machines) Ltd merged to form Escorts Agents Pvt. Ltd. The company was converted into a public limited company in December 1959 and subsequently the name was changed to Escorts Ltd in January 1960.In the year 1961, the company set up a manufacturing bas

