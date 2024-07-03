iifl-logo-icon 1
Escorts Kubota Ltd Share Price

3,335.9
(-1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,381.15
  • Day's High3,381.15
  • 52 Wk High4,420
  • Prev. Close3,371.9
  • Day's Low3,310
  • 52 Wk Low 2,648.4
  • Turnover (lac)4,712.82
  • P/E32.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value880.01
  • EPS102.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37,321.3
  • Div. Yield0.53
Loading...
  • Open4,107.3
  • Day's High4,143.65
  • Spot4,046.2
  • Prev. Close4,148.05
  • Day's Low4,041.8
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot275
  • OI(Chg %)-1,40,525 (-32.63%)
  • Roll Over%5.97
  • Roll Cost1.3
  • Traded Vol.7,49,375 (-3.98%)
Escorts Kubota Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

3,381.15

Prev. Close

3,371.9

Turnover(Lac.)

4,712.82

Day's High

3,381.15

Day's Low

3,310

52 Week's High

4,420

52 Week's Low

2,648.4

Book Value

880.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37,321.3

P/E

32.78

EPS

102.75

Divi. Yield

0.53

Escorts Kubota Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jun, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 18

arrow

Escorts Kubota Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Escorts Kubota Finance to Launch NBFC Operations on November 26

Escorts Kubota Finance to Launch NBFC Operations on November 26

25 Nov 2024|11:21 AM

The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.

Sona BLW precision to acquire Escort Kubota's railway business

Sona BLW precision to acquire Escort Kubota’s railway business

24 Oct 2024|02:25 PM

Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Escorts Kubota Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.07%

Foreign: 54.07%

Indian: 13.97%

Non-Promoter- 16.52%

Institutions: 16.52%

Non-Institutions: 13.73%

Custodian: 1.69%

Share Price

Escorts Kubota Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

110.5

131.94

131.94

134.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,103.26

8,302.87

7,746.24

5,256.76

Net Worth

9,213.76

8,434.81

7,878.18

5,391.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,152.68

6,929.29

5,760.95

4,995.12

yoy growth (%)

3.22

20.28

15.33

22.03

Raw materials

-4,932.8

-4,593.67

-3,819.62

-3,357.82

As % of sales

68.96

66.29

66.3

67.22

Employee costs

-528.27

-534.55

-510.32

-431.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,021.88

1,157.11

648.06

515.58

Depreciation

-129.75

-115.7

-104.55

-72.48

Tax paid

-256.27

-283.05

-153.3

-164.1

Working capital

-387.24

771.22

486.98

-16.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.22

20.28

15.33

22.03

Op profit growth

-15.75

67.09

21.28

72.13

EBIT growth

-11.42

76.04

21.93

78.93

Net profit growth

-12.4

80.01

40.85

114.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,754

8,428.69

7,282.65

7,014.42

5,810.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,754

8,428.69

7,282.65

7,014.42

5,810.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

392.89

280.93

173.8

160.38

97.6

Escorts Kubota Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Escorts Kubota Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nikhil Nanda

Non Executive Director

Hardeep Singh

Whole-time Director

NITASHA NANDA

Independent Director

Sunil Kant Munjal

Independent Director

Tanya Dubash

Independent Director

Harish N Salve

Non Executive Director

Dai Watanabe

Independent Director

R C Bhargava

Independent Director

Kenichiro Toyofuku

Independent Director

Vimal Bhandari

Independent Director

Reema Nanavati

Independent Director

Manish Sharma

Deputy Managing Director

Seiji Fukuoka

Non Executive Director

Yasukazu Kamada

Independent Director

R S Sodhi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Bharat Madan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arvind Kumar

Non Executive Director

Shingo Hanada

Non Executive Director

Nobushige Ichikawa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Escorts Kubota Ltd

Summary

Escorts Kubota Limited (Formerly known as Escorts Limited) is a leading engineering conglomerate operating in Agri-machinery, Construction & Material Handling Equipment and Railway Equipment. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earth moving and material handling equipment, round and flat tubes, heating elements, double acting hydraulic shock absorbers for railways coaches, centre buffer couplers, automobile shock absorbers, telescopic front fork & Mcpherson struts, brake block, internal combustion engines and all types of brake used by railways. It also trades in oils & lubricants, implements, trailers, tractors, compressor accessories and spares, construction, earth moving and material handling equipment.Escorts Kubota Limited was incorporated in the year October 17th, 1944 as Escorts Agents Ltd in Lahore. The company has diversified business in three different segments viz. Agri Machinery, Material Handling & Construction Equipment and Railway Equipment. In the year 1951, Escorts established Indias first private Institute of Farm Mechanisation at Delhi and in the year 1953, Escorts (Agents) Ltd and Escorts (Agriculture and Machines) Ltd merged to form Escorts Agents Pvt. Ltd. The company was converted into a public limited company in December 1959 and subsequently the name was changed to Escorts Ltd in January 1960.In the year 1961, the company set up a manufacturing bas
Company FAQs

What is the Escorts Kubota Ltd share price today?

The Escorts Kubota Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3335.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Escorts Kubota Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Escorts Kubota Ltd is ₹37321.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Escorts Kubota Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Escorts Kubota Ltd is 32.78 and 3.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Escorts Kubota Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Escorts Kubota Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Escorts Kubota Ltd is ₹2648.4 and ₹4420 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Escorts Kubota Ltd?

Escorts Kubota Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.27%, 3 Years at 21.03%, 1 Year at 17.49%, 6 Month at -18.11%, 3 Month at -18.79% and 1 Month at -4.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Escorts Kubota Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Escorts Kubota Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.04 %
Institutions - 16.53 %
Public - 13.73 %

