SectorAutomobile
Open₹3,381.15
Prev. Close₹3,371.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,712.82
Day's High₹3,381.15
Day's Low₹3,310
52 Week's High₹4,420
52 Week's Low₹2,648.4
Book Value₹880.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37,321.3
P/E32.78
EPS102.75
Divi. Yield0.53
The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.Read More
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
110.5
131.94
131.94
134.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,103.26
8,302.87
7,746.24
5,256.76
Net Worth
9,213.76
8,434.81
7,878.18
5,391.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,152.68
6,929.29
5,760.95
4,995.12
yoy growth (%)
3.22
20.28
15.33
22.03
Raw materials
-4,932.8
-4,593.67
-3,819.62
-3,357.82
As % of sales
68.96
66.29
66.3
67.22
Employee costs
-528.27
-534.55
-510.32
-431.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,021.88
1,157.11
648.06
515.58
Depreciation
-129.75
-115.7
-104.55
-72.48
Tax paid
-256.27
-283.05
-153.3
-164.1
Working capital
-387.24
771.22
486.98
-16.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.22
20.28
15.33
22.03
Op profit growth
-15.75
67.09
21.28
72.13
EBIT growth
-11.42
76.04
21.93
78.93
Net profit growth
-12.4
80.01
40.85
114.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,754
8,428.69
7,282.65
7,014.42
5,810.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,754
8,428.69
7,282.65
7,014.42
5,810.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
392.89
280.93
173.8
160.38
97.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nikhil Nanda
Non Executive Director
Hardeep Singh
Whole-time Director
NITASHA NANDA
Independent Director
Sunil Kant Munjal
Independent Director
Tanya Dubash
Independent Director
Harish N Salve
Non Executive Director
Dai Watanabe
Independent Director
R C Bhargava
Independent Director
Kenichiro Toyofuku
Independent Director
Vimal Bhandari
Independent Director
Reema Nanavati
Independent Director
Manish Sharma
Deputy Managing Director
Seiji Fukuoka
Non Executive Director
Yasukazu Kamada
Independent Director
R S Sodhi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Bharat Madan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arvind Kumar
Non Executive Director
Shingo Hanada
Non Executive Director
Nobushige Ichikawa
Reports by Escorts Kubota Ltd
Summary
Escorts Kubota Limited (Formerly known as Escorts Limited) is a leading engineering conglomerate operating in Agri-machinery, Construction & Material Handling Equipment and Railway Equipment. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earth moving and material handling equipment, round and flat tubes, heating elements, double acting hydraulic shock absorbers for railways coaches, centre buffer couplers, automobile shock absorbers, telescopic front fork & Mcpherson struts, brake block, internal combustion engines and all types of brake used by railways. It also trades in oils & lubricants, implements, trailers, tractors, compressor accessories and spares, construction, earth moving and material handling equipment.Escorts Kubota Limited was incorporated in the year October 17th, 1944 as Escorts Agents Ltd in Lahore. The company has diversified business in three different segments viz. Agri Machinery, Material Handling & Construction Equipment and Railway Equipment. In the year 1951, Escorts established Indias first private Institute of Farm Mechanisation at Delhi and in the year 1953, Escorts (Agents) Ltd and Escorts (Agriculture and Machines) Ltd merged to form Escorts Agents Pvt. Ltd. The company was converted into a public limited company in December 1959 and subsequently the name was changed to Escorts Ltd in January 1960.In the year 1961, the company set up a manufacturing bas
The Escorts Kubota Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3335.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Escorts Kubota Ltd is ₹37321.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Escorts Kubota Ltd is 32.78 and 3.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Escorts Kubota Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Escorts Kubota Ltd is ₹2648.4 and ₹4420 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Escorts Kubota Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.27%, 3 Years at 21.03%, 1 Year at 17.49%, 6 Month at -18.11%, 3 Month at -18.79% and 1 Month at -4.13%.
