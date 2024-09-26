Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|3,100
|₹0.50%
|5500%
|-
|-
|3,200
|₹0.05-50%
|3,8507.69%
|-
|-
|3,300
|₹0.2-76.47%
|7,150-10.34%
|2750%
|₹260.350%
|3,400
|₹0.05-50%
|14,3000%
|2750%
|₹266.60%
|3,450
|₹0.05-50%
|7,700-6.66%
|5500%
|₹591.50%
|3,500
|₹0.05-83.33%
|21,175-18.94%
|5500%
|₹271.250%
|3,550
|₹0.1-81.81%
|9,900-5.26%
|11,0000%
|₹745-3.24%
|3,600
|₹0.05-83.33%
|23,375-38.40%
|7,4250%
|₹176.50%
|3,650
|₹0.1-80%
|23,100-3.44%
|27,225-11.60%
|₹602-7.44%
|3,700
|₹0.05-80%
|34,925-3.05%
|12,6500%
|₹57529.82%
|3,750
|₹0.05-85.71%
|34,925-1.55%
|35,475-5.83%
|₹551.65-4.14%
|3,800
|₹0.05-50%
|75,350-36.57%
|35,7500%
|₹499-3.12%
|3,850
|₹0.25-68.75%
|25,300-23.96%
|76,175-13.97%
|₹431.15-7.17%
|3,900
|₹0.05-90%
|70,400-27.47%
|46,200-4%
|₹387-7.69%
|3,950
|₹0.15-40%
|43,175-10.28%
|55,550-29.61%
|₹340-9.46%
|4,000
|₹0.05-91.66%
|80,025-45.91%
|16,225-6.34%
|₹270-6.25%
|4,050
|₹0.05-95.65%
|35,200-50.38%
|42,900-23.90%
|₹245-11.82%
|4,100
|₹0.05-94.11%
|70,125-26.72%
|23,100-19.23%
|₹180-21.73%
|4,150
|₹1.3-3.7%
|25,575-37.58%
|23,100-39.56%
|₹145-18.88%
|4,200
|₹0.45-80.43%
|66,000-39.24%
|18,425-12.98%
|₹103.5-19.58%
|4,250
|₹0.05-98.41%
|25,300-34.75%
|13,475-63.43%
|₹55.85-32.5%
|4,300
|₹0.6-88.34%
|23,650-56.78%
|28,875-48.01%
|₹0.05-99.87%
|4,350
|₹2-86.71%
|40,425-18.78%
|63,525-54.16%
|₹0.1-99.49%
|4,400
|₹36.15-18.94%
|6,600-14.28%
|35,200-26.01%
|₹0.05-99.41%
|4,450
|₹81.2-0.18%
|1,6500%
|72,050-45.30%
|₹0.05-99.08%
|4,500
|₹126.05-0.94%
|1,3750%
|15,67546.15%
|₹0.1-96.96%
|4,550
|-
|-
|33,000-47.36%
|₹0.1-95.65%
|4,600
|-
|-
|18,975-4.16%
|₹0.05-95.23%
|4,700
|-
|-
The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.Read More
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
