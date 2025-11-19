Escorts Kubota Launches Third-Generation Ride-On Rice Transplanters KA6, KA8 in India

Escorts Kubota Ltd. has rolled out its third-generation ride-on rice transplanters in India, strengthening its paddy mechanisation portfolio at a time when demand for efficient planting solutions is rising across key farming states.

The new KA6 and KA8 models, developed by Kubota in Japan, will be available in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana.

The company said the upgraded machines are built to enhance planting accuracy and operator comfort, particularly in deep and water-logged fields. Both models come with Kubota’s fuel-efficient 21 HP and 24 HP engines, smart turning systems, automatic lift functions and redesigned planting claws that help cut down on missed seedlings and maintain uniform planting.

Escorts Kubota added that wider operator platforms and improved ergonomic controls are meant to reduce fatigue during long hours of field work.

Bharat Madan, Chief Financial Officer and Wholetime Director, said the launch supports the company’s broader push towards higher farm mechanisation in India. Rajan Chugh, Chief Officer of the Agri Solutions division, noted that the new features directly address labour shortages and field-level challenges commonly faced by paddy farmers.

