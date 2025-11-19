iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Escorts Kubota Launches Third-Generation Ride-On Rice Transplanters KA6, KA8 in India

19 Nov 2025 , 10:09 AM

Escorts Kubota Ltd. has rolled out its third-generation ride-on rice transplanters in India, strengthening its paddy mechanisation portfolio at a time when demand for efficient planting solutions is rising across key farming states.

The new KA6 and KA8 models, developed by Kubota in Japan, will be available in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana.

The company said the upgraded machines are built to enhance planting accuracy and operator comfort, particularly in deep and water-logged fields. Both models come with Kubota’s fuel-efficient 21 HP and 24 HP engines, smart turning systems, automatic lift functions and redesigned planting claws that help cut down on missed seedlings and maintain uniform planting.

Escorts Kubota added that wider operator platforms and improved ergonomic controls are meant to reduce fatigue during long hours of field work.

Bharat Madan, Chief Financial Officer and Wholetime Director, said the launch supports the company’s broader push towards higher farm mechanisation in India. Rajan Chugh, Chief Officer of the Agri Solutions division, noted that the new features directly address labour shortages and field-level challenges commonly faced by paddy farmers.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Escorts Kubota
  • Escorts Kubota Ltd
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Excelsoft Technologies Limited IPO

Excelsoft Technologies Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2025|03:39 PM
HUL Sets December 5 Record Date for Kwality Wall’s Demerger and Share Allocation

HUL Sets December 5 Record Date for Kwality Wall’s Demerger and Share Allocation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2025|03:09 PM
LTIMindtree Expands Microsoft Partnership to Accelerate Azure Adoption and AI Transformation

LTIMindtree Expands Microsoft Partnership to Accelerate Azure Adoption and AI Transformation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2025|12:29 PM
TCS Secures 5-Year NHS Supply Chain Deal to Modernise Core IT and Cloud Systems

TCS Secures 5-Year NHS Supply Chain Deal to Modernise Core IT and Cloud Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2025|12:19 PM
HUL ice-cream business to be effective from December 1

HUL ice-cream business to be effective from December 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2025|12:12 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.