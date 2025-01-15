Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.19
20.72
14.83
22.04
Op profit growth
-15.58
70.1
19.65
78.84
EBIT growth
-11.26
79.05
19.7
85.97
Net profit growth
-15.49
84.53
36.08
164.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.14
16.06
11.4
10.94
EBIT margin
14.32
16.66
11.23
10.77
Net profit margin
10.17
12.42
8.12
6.85
RoCE
16.08
27.79
23.23
25.16
RoNW
2.91
5.35
4.42
4.52
RoA
2.85
5.17
4.2
4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
55.75
64.65
38.48
28.27
Dividend per share
7
7.5
2.5
2
Cash EPS
45.8
55.85
29.77
22.33
Book value per share
576
372.76
254.32
180.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
30.33
19.93
17.22
28.94
P/CEPS
36.92
23.07
22.26
36.63
P/B
2.93
3.45
2.6
4.52
EV/EBIDTA
18.89
12.52
10.32
15.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
7.06
Tax payout
-25.16
-24.5
-24.15
-31.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
36.56
36.15
41.58
37.81
Inventory days
39.45
41.66
45.51
36.65
Creditor days
-62.37
-74.44
-80.48
-74.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-69.28
-87.62
-37.88
-18.49
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.25
-0.08
-0.12
Net debt / op. profit
-0.23
-1.11
-0.41
-0.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.77
-66.21
-66.11
-67.14
Employee costs
-7.48
-7.79
-8.95
-8.74
Other costs
-10.59
-9.92
-13.52
-13.16
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IRFC, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.Read More
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
