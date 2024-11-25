Escorts Kubota Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
110.5
131.94
131.94
134.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,103.26
8,302.87
7,746.24
5,256.76
Net Worth
9,213.76
8,434.81
7,878.18
5,391.59
Minority Interest
Debt
48.89
57.3
51.93
58.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
173.56
106.7
84.21
71.9
Total Liabilities
9,436.21
8,598.81
8,014.32
5,521.53
Fixed Assets
2,019.75
2,002
1,919.97
1,847.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,282.56
5,030.56
5,133.45
2,304.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
58.44
41.58
46.3
48.93
Networking Capital
910.79
1,056.21
656.14
3.7
Inventories
1,158.12
1,159.04
803.57
674.46
Inventory Days
41
35.52
Sundry Debtors
1,208.57
1,207.56
827.56
698.4
Debtor Days
42.23
36.78
Other Current Assets
451.23
440.51
428.73
361.47
Sundry Creditors
-1,234.11
-1,273.08
-918.05
-1,206.48
Creditor Days
46.84
63.55
Other Current Liabilities
-673.02
-477.82
-485.67
-524.15
Cash
1,164.67
468.46
258.46
1,316.52
Total Assets
9,436.21
8,598.81
8,014.32
5,521.53
The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.Read More
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
