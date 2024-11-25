Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
54.07%
53.49%
53.49%
53.49%
53.49%
Indian
13.97%
14.14%
14.14%
14.14%
14.14%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
16.52%
16.8%
15.6%
15.55%
16.03%
Non-Institutions
13.73%
13.82%
14.88%
14.9%
14.4%
Total Non-Promoter
30.26%
30.62%
30.49%
30.45%
30.43%
Custodian
1.69%
1.72%
1.86%
1.89%
1.91%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.Read More
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.