Top Stocks for Today - 19th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

TCS: The company informed that it has secured a new contract for five years. The scope of work includes modernisation of core business systems and cloud infrastructure for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). The two will work closely for strengthening healthcare supply chains with the use of cloud and AI tools.

Infosys: The company has announced the date for its ₹18,000 Crore buyback. It has fixed November 20, 2025 as the date for opening of this buyback through the tender route. The buyback represents 2.41% of the paid-up share capital and will close on November 26, 2025. Kotak Mahindra Capital has been appointed as the manager to this buyback programme.

Choice International: The company announced that it has acquired Ayoleeza Consultants to expand its infrastructure advisory and public sector consulting capabilities. As per the company, this will add over ₹200 Crore in live orders. The consultancy also said that currently it has placed bids worth ₹350 Crore in projects, and are under evaluation. Additionally, bids worth ₹150 Crore-plus were placed on roads and highways.

Hindustan Unilever: The company said that it has fixed December 5, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders who will get shares of Kwality Wall’s India Limited (KWIL) as part of its demerger plan. This development comes after NCLT approved the Scheme of Arrangement.

Escorts Kubota: The company announced the launch of its third-generation ride-on rice transplanters, expanding its merchandised paddy equipment range.

