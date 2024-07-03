Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹553
Prev. Close₹547.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,068.97
Day's High₹555.95
Day's Low₹546.5
52 Week's High₹568.9
52 Week's Low₹237.18
Book Value₹13.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,909.02
P/E0
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
199.38
99.51
49.76
42.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.01
203.96
246.93
158.1
Net Worth
313.39
303.47
296.69
201
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.63
-6.93
5.58
10.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
750.68
389.19
283.73
168.74
128.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
750.68
389.19
283.73
168.74
128.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.65
5.98
2.23
7.07
5.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kamal Poddar
Joint Managing Director
Suyash Patodia
Executive Director & CEO
Arun Poddar
Executive Director
Ajay Kejriwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Thakur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kanhaiya Lal Berwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subodh Kumar Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandeep Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sobhag Mal Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raj Kumar
Chairperson
Vinita Sunil Patodia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudha Bhushan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Choice International Ltd
Summary
Choice International Limited, incorporated on March 12, 1993, is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Choice Group is a financial institution which finds its legacy in solving financial problems and bridging gaps for individuals, institutions and governments. The key services provided by the group includes Stock Broking Services , Mutual Fund Distribution, NBFC Services, Insurance Distribution , Management Consulting & Investment Banking Services , Infrastructure & Government Advisory. The Company the provide performance-enhancing advisory services to global corporations. Since then, the firm has built a strong reputation globally as a provider of business consulting solutions targeting diverse facets of running a business enterprise.In FY 2011-12, the Company was registered as a Market Maker in SME segment of BSE. It converted Choice Equity Broking P. Ltd. Trading Membership into Clearing Membership of BSE F&O Segment. It got broking license in MCX-SX in cash and F&O segment.In FY 2012-13, the Company acquired Debt Market membership in National Stock Exchange (NSE) Limited; it started market making activities in Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment. The broking firm has acquired the membership under the Cash and F&O segment of MCX-SX. During Apr 16, the Company had issued one Crore Warrants, which resultantly were converted in to Equity Shares on Preferential basis to the Promoters of the Company and were subsequently listed on BSE Limited the exchan
Read More
The Choice International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹547.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Choice International Ltd is ₹10909.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Choice International Ltd is 0 and 24.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Choice International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Choice International Ltd is ₹237.18 and ₹568.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Choice International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 93.70%, 1 Year at 132.05%, 6 Month at 37.86%, 3 Month at 16.14% and 1 Month at 3.13%.
