Summary

Choice International Limited, incorporated on March 12, 1993, is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Choice Group is a financial institution which finds its legacy in solving financial problems and bridging gaps for individuals, institutions and governments. The key services provided by the group includes Stock Broking Services , Mutual Fund Distribution, NBFC Services, Insurance Distribution , Management Consulting & Investment Banking Services , Infrastructure & Government Advisory. The Company the provide performance-enhancing advisory services to global corporations. Since then, the firm has built a strong reputation globally as a provider of business consulting solutions targeting diverse facets of running a business enterprise.In FY 2011-12, the Company was registered as a Market Maker in SME segment of BSE. It converted Choice Equity Broking P. Ltd. Trading Membership into Clearing Membership of BSE F&O Segment. It got broking license in MCX-SX in cash and F&O segment.In FY 2012-13, the Company acquired Debt Market membership in National Stock Exchange (NSE) Limited; it started market making activities in Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment. The broking firm has acquired the membership under the Cash and F&O segment of MCX-SX. During Apr 16, the Company had issued one Crore Warrants, which resultantly were converted in to Equity Shares on Preferential basis to the Promoters of the Company and were subsequently listed on BSE Limited the exchan

