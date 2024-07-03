iifl-logo-icon 1
Choice International Ltd Share Price

547.15
(-0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open553
  • Day's High555.95
  • 52 Wk High568.9
  • Prev. Close547.3
  • Day's Low546.5
  • 52 Wk Low 237.18
  • Turnover (lac)1,068.97
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.89
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,909.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Choice International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Choice International Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Choice International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Choice International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.20%

Non-Promoter- 12.80%

Institutions: 12.80%

Non-Institutions: 28.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Choice International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

199.38

99.51

49.76

42.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.01

203.96

246.93

158.1

Net Worth

313.39

303.47

296.69

201

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.63

-6.93

5.58

10.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

750.68

389.19

283.73

168.74

128.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

750.68

389.19

283.73

168.74

128.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.65

5.98

2.23

7.07

5.4

View Annually Results

Choice International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Choice International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kamal Poddar

Joint Managing Director

Suyash Patodia

Executive Director & CEO

Arun Poddar

Executive Director

Ajay Kejriwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Thakur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kanhaiya Lal Berwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subodh Kumar Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandeep Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sobhag Mal Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raj Kumar

Chairperson

Vinita Sunil Patodia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudha Bhushan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Choice International Ltd

Summary

Choice International Limited, incorporated on March 12, 1993, is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Choice Group is a financial institution which finds its legacy in solving financial problems and bridging gaps for individuals, institutions and governments. The key services provided by the group includes Stock Broking Services , Mutual Fund Distribution, NBFC Services, Insurance Distribution , Management Consulting & Investment Banking Services , Infrastructure & Government Advisory. The Company the provide performance-enhancing advisory services to global corporations. Since then, the firm has built a strong reputation globally as a provider of business consulting solutions targeting diverse facets of running a business enterprise.In FY 2011-12, the Company was registered as a Market Maker in SME segment of BSE. It converted Choice Equity Broking P. Ltd. Trading Membership into Clearing Membership of BSE F&O Segment. It got broking license in MCX-SX in cash and F&O segment.In FY 2012-13, the Company acquired Debt Market membership in National Stock Exchange (NSE) Limited; it started market making activities in Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment. The broking firm has acquired the membership under the Cash and F&O segment of MCX-SX. During Apr 16, the Company had issued one Crore Warrants, which resultantly were converted in to Equity Shares on Preferential basis to the Promoters of the Company and were subsequently listed on BSE Limited the exchan
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Choice International Ltd share price today?

The Choice International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹547.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Choice International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Choice International Ltd is ₹10909.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Choice International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Choice International Ltd is 0 and 24.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Choice International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Choice International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Choice International Ltd is ₹237.18 and ₹568.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Choice International Ltd?

Choice International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 93.70%, 1 Year at 132.05%, 6 Month at 37.86%, 3 Month at 16.14% and 1 Month at 3.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Choice International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Choice International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.21 %
Institutions - 12.81 %
Public - 28.98 %

