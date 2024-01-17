|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Sep 2024
|15 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulation 2015, we inform you that Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed as per the enclosed details for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
