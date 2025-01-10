Choice International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
199.38
99.51
49.76
42.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.01
203.96
246.93
158.1
Net Worth
313.39
303.47
296.69
201
Minority Interest
Debt
35.89
39.93
27.7
33.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.94
2.89
3.12
3.05
Total Liabilities
352.22
346.29
327.51
237.97
Fixed Assets
62
62.33
62.78
63.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
270.85
239.27
209.98
133.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.05
0.4
0.4
Networking Capital
18.14
12.81
54.06
40.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.46
2.82
0.6
0.53
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.87
11.27
54.33
40.54
Sundry Creditors
-0.3
-0.63
-0.53
-0.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.89
-0.65
-0.34
-0.3
Cash
1.13
31.82
0.29
0.09
Total Assets
352.22
346.28
327.51
237.95
