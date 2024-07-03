Choice International Ltd Summary

Choice International Limited, incorporated on March 12, 1993, is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Choice Group is a financial institution which finds its legacy in solving financial problems and bridging gaps for individuals, institutions and governments. The key services provided by the group includes Stock Broking Services , Mutual Fund Distribution, NBFC Services, Insurance Distribution , Management Consulting & Investment Banking Services , Infrastructure & Government Advisory. The Company the provide performance-enhancing advisory services to global corporations. Since then, the firm has built a strong reputation globally as a provider of business consulting solutions targeting diverse facets of running a business enterprise.In FY 2011-12, the Company was registered as a Market Maker in SME segment of BSE. It converted Choice Equity Broking P. Ltd. Trading Membership into Clearing Membership of BSE F&O Segment. It got broking license in MCX-SX in cash and F&O segment.In FY 2012-13, the Company acquired Debt Market membership in National Stock Exchange (NSE) Limited; it started market making activities in Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment. The broking firm has acquired the membership under the Cash and F&O segment of MCX-SX. During Apr 16, the Company had issued one Crore Warrants, which resultantly were converted in to Equity Shares on Preferential basis to the Promoters of the Company and were subsequently listed on BSE Limited the exchange on July 03, 2017 & were traded on the exchange with effect from July 18, 2017.The Company acquired 100 % stake in M/s. Choice Retail Solutions Private Limited, thus entering the league of Choice group by becoming the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It disposed of its holding in M/s. Choice E-Commerce Private Limited the Wholly owned Subsidiary Company & thus bolted down on its ECommerce Vertical. The Company launched lnvestica platform in 2017. The Equity Shares of Company were listed on the NSE Main Board platform effective from April 08, 2022. On April 08, 2021 the wholly owned subsidiary, M/s. Choice Equity Broking Private Limited (CEBPL) had entered in to the agreement with the promoters and shareholders of M/s. Escorts Securities Limited (ESL) for acquisition of the Company ESL from its existing Shareholder & Promoter. ESL before acquisition was a subsidiary of M/s. Escorts Limited a renowned Business House located at National Capital Region, listed on BSE & NSE. On February 14, 2022 the entire control of ESL was taken over by wholly owned subsidiary CEBPL. With effect from February 14, 2022 ESL the wholly owned subsidiary CEBPL. Further pursuant to change in control and management the name of the Company ESL with effect from April 26, 2022 was changed to Shreeyam Securities Limited.The Company acquired 50% stake in the Company M/s. Choice Insurance Broking India Private Limited by acquiring 6,60,000 Shares for a consideration of Rs. 59,40,000/- effective on October 29, 2021. A step down subsidiary M/s. Choice Wealth Private Limited has acquired mutual fund distribution business ofCentcart Money Services Private Limited during 2021-22.In 2024, the Company acquired business of M/s. Sernet Financial Services Pvt Ltd; M/s. Berkeley Securities Ltd and M/s. RK Stock Holdings Pvt Ltd.