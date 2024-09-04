At the Board Meeting held on Thursday, July 18, 2024, the Board approved the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, fixed the date of the Annual General Meeting, Re-appointed the Executive Directors (KMP) of the Company and approved the other Business Matters. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulation 2015, we inform you that Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed as per the enclosed details for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024) Voting Results of the 31st Annual General Meeting along with the Scrutinizers Report held on 21st September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)