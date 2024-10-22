iifl-logo-icon 1
Choice International Ltd Board Meeting

Choice Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated ) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Inter alia, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Mr. Raj Kumar (DIN: 06627311) as an Additional (Non- Executive) Independent Director of the Company with effect from October 22, 2024 subject to the approval of members. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 22.10.2024) At the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, the Board approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and appointment of Mr. Raj Kumar as an Additional (Non- Executive) Independent Director of the Company with effect from October 22, 2024 subject to the approval of members. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated ) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 . At the Board Meeting held on Thursday, July 18, 2024, the Board approved the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, fixed the date of the Annual General Meeting, Re-appointed the Executive Directors (KMP) of the Company and approved the other Business Matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202430 Apr 2024
CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting , approving the Audited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone & Consolidated basis for the Quarter & Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday April 23 2024 to consider and evaluate the fund raising options and increase in Authorised Capital if any required. The Board has decided to raise funds by way of Preferential Issue of Warrants. The details of which are hereby enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.04.2024)

