Escorts Kubota June Sales Flat; Export Volumes More Than Double YoY

Escorts Kubota Ltd reported tractor sales of 11,498 units in June 2025, registering a marginal rise of 2.2% over the 11,245 units sold in the same month last year.

The company sold 10,997 tractors in India last month, nearly on par with the 11,011 units dispatched in June 2024. In contrast, exports saw a strong surge. The company shipped 501 tractors overseas during the month, more than double the 234 units exported in June last year.

Escorts Kubota said improved farm sentiment helped keep sales steady. Timely monsoon rains, a rise in the sown area for kharif crops, and the government’s move to raise minimum support prices (MSPs) all contributed to the positive rural outlook.

Looking ahead, the company is optimistic. It expects the industry to maintain its growth trajectory through the rest of the year, supported by above-normal rainfall, healthier reservoir levels, and a potentially strong kharif harvest all of which are expected to boost rural liquidity.

In the financial front, on the quarter ended March 2025, Escorts Kubota posted a net profit of ₹250.7 crore, down 13.9% from the same period last year. Despite the decline. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2,430 crore, down 17% sequentially. The company’s EBITDA margin for the quarter improved to 12%, up 60 basis points year-on-year.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹18 per share for FY25. This takes the total dividend for the year including the interim payout to ₹28 per share. The record date has been set as July 4.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com