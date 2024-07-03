Escorts Kubota Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,488.49
2,818.39
2,093.53
2,341.62
2,477.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,488.49
2,818.39
2,093.53
2,341.62
2,477.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
116.09
103.04
120.25
109.47
93.75
Total Income
2,604.58
2,921.43
2,213.78
2,451.09
2,571.46
Total Expenditure
2,223.9
2,450.99
1,832.97
2,027.25
2,213.52
PBIDT
380.68
470.44
380.81
423.84
357.94
Interest
9.82
10.73
3.98
3.18
9.43
PBDT
370.86
459.71
376.83
420.66
348.51
Depreciation
63.74
61.63
44.16
41.64
58.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
35.8
86.88
69.92
81.73
71.29
Deferred Tax
-52.9
9.52
10.86
13.28
8.37
Reported Profit After Tax
324.22
301.68
251.89
284.01
210.51
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
0.03
-0.01
0.01
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
324.23
301.65
251.9
284
210.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
324.23
301.65
251.9
284
210.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
29.48
27.46
23.23
26.2
19.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
111.88
110.5
110.5
131.94
110.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.29
16.69
18.18
18.1
14.44
PBDTM(%)
14.9
16.31
17.99
17.96
14.06
PATM(%)
13.02
10.7
12.03
12.12
8.49
The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.Read More
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
