Escorts Kubota Reports 15.2% Rise in Tractor Sales

1 Apr 2025 , 12:39 PM

Escorts Kubota Ltd. announced its sales performance for March 2025. Domestic tractor sales of the company increased by 15.2% compared to March 2023, & the company sold 10,775 units in March 2025, against 9,355 units during the same month last year. Export tractor sales increased by 12.4% YoY, with 599 units sold in March 2025, compared to 533 units in March 2024.

The company said that the demand for tractors rose owing to the commencement of Chaitra Navratri festival, which invigorated its sales momentum. There are several positive trends expected to contribute to this growth in the upcoming months, Escorts Kubota added.

The initial forecast of a normal South-West monsoon for the year is expected to contribute to strong agricultural activity. Above-average water levels in reservoirs in all of the major agricultural regions will provide some respite to agricultural production. The positive base effect on the market is likely to drive future sales growth.

Sales for the construction equipment business decreased 16.3%, or from 734 machines sold in March 2024 to 614 machines in March 2025. The company referred to near-term headwinds in throwing construction equipment space, citing differences in emissions norms that have pressured customer costs.

The company expects that the focus on infrastructure projects will lay a strong foundation for sustained demand in the construction equipment industry for FY26.

