Escorts Kubota Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,021.88
1,157.11
648.06
515.58
Depreciation
-129.75
-115.7
-104.55
-72.48
Tax paid
-256.27
-283.05
-153.3
-164.1
Working capital
-387.24
771.22
486.98
-16.01
Other operating items
Operating
248.62
1,529.58
877.19
262.99
Capital expenditure
149.94
178.98
255.6
40.66
Free cash flow
398.56
1,708.56
1,132.79
303.65
Equity raised
12,234.5
7,752.45
5,297.49
3,973.9
Investing
2,828.5
1,138.69
271.93
306.87
Financing
109.97
78.89
56.85
-212.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
24.51
Net in cash
15,571.53
10,678.59
6,759.06
4,396.19
The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.Read More
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
