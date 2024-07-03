Escorts Kubota Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,754
8,428.69
7,282.65
7,014.42
5,810.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,754
8,428.69
7,282.65
7,014.42
5,810.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
392.89
280.93
173.8
160.38
97.6
Total Income
11,146.89
8,709.62
7,456.45
7,174.8
5,907.69
Total Expenditure
9,436.32
7,711.7
6,316.59
5,888.4
5,157.99
PBIDT
1,710.57
997.92
1,139.86
1,286.4
749.7
Interest
42.19
13.27
14.97
13.34
17.23
PBDT
1,668.38
984.65
1,124.89
1,273.06
732.47
Depreciation
233.23
150.06
132.06
118.28
107.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
307.55
171.6
242.81
287.14
174.45
Deferred Tax
50.98
26.34
14.41
-3.99
-20.92
Reported Profit After Tax
1,076.62
636.65
735.61
871.63
471.72
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
-0.13
-0.86
0.17
-0.53
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,076.65
636.78
736.47
871.46
472.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-40.47
0
0
-6.65
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,076.65
677.25
736.47
871.46
478.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
98.1
58.85
74.06
92.16
55.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
180
70
70
75
25
Equity
110.5
131.94
134.94
134.83
122.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.9
11.83
15.65
18.33
12.9
PBDTM(%)
15.51
11.68
15.44
18.14
12.6
PATM(%)
10.01
7.55
10.1
12.42
8.11
The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.Read More
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
