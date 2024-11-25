Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,152.68
6,929.29
5,760.95
4,995.12
yoy growth (%)
3.22
20.28
15.33
22.03
Raw materials
-4,932.8
-4,593.67
-3,819.62
-3,357.82
As % of sales
68.96
66.29
66.3
67.22
Employee costs
-528.27
-534.55
-510.32
-431.08
As % of sales
7.38
7.71
8.85
8.63
Other costs
-740.3
-671.84
-755.19
-649
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.34
9.69
13.1
12.99
Operating profit
951.31
1,129.23
675.82
557.22
OPM
13.3
16.29
11.73
11.15
Depreciation
-129.75
-115.7
-104.55
-72.48
Interest expense
-12.7
-10.98
-15.46
-28.57
Other income
213.02
154.56
92.25
59.41
Profit before tax
1,021.88
1,157.11
648.06
515.58
Taxes
-256.27
-283.05
-153.3
-164.1
Tax rate
-25.07
-24.46
-23.65
-31.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
765.61
874.06
494.76
351.48
Exceptional items
0
0
-9.22
-6.76
Net profit
765.61
874.06
485.54
344.71
yoy growth (%)
-12.4
80.01
40.85
114.85
NPM
10.7
12.61
8.42
6.9
The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.Read More
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
