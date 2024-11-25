|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Jul 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith the intimation Please find enclosed Notice of 78th Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 12:00 Noon (IST.) along with Annual Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024) Please find enclosed the Presentation of 78th AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024) Please find enclosed the voting results of 78th Annual General Meeting along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.
Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.
