|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Escorts Kubota Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith the intimation of date of Meeting of Board of Directors Please find enclosed the outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Escorts Kubota Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Wish to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 01 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting. Please find enclosed the financial results of quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|Escorts Kubota Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and (ii) The payment of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed the intimation of dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith the Intimation
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Escorts Kubota Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI Listing Regulations Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 8 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The financial results shall be subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome is attached Results are attached Disclosure is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
