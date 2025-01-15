iifl-logo-icon 1
Escorts Kubota Ltd Board Meeting

3,525
(1.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:34:59 AM

Escorts Kubota CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
Escorts Kubota Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith the intimation of date of Meeting of Board of Directors Please find enclosed the outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202415 Jul 2024
Escorts Kubota Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Wish to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 01 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting. Please find enclosed the financial results of quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202417 Apr 2024
Escorts Kubota Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and (ii) The payment of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed the intimation of dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
Please find enclosed herewith the Intimation
Board Meeting8 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
Escorts Kubota Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI Listing Regulations Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 8 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The financial results shall be subjected to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome is attached Results are attached Disclosure is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Escorts Kubota: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 15th January 2024

15 Jan 2025|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IRFC, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Escorts Kubota Finance to Launch NBFC Operations on November 26

Escorts Kubota Finance to Launch NBFC Operations on November 26

25 Nov 2024|11:21 AM

The revenues of Escorts Kubota for Q2 FY24 are at ₹2,488.5 crores, with the growth minimal to ₹2,478 crores against the same period last year.

Sona BLW precision to acquire Escort Kubota’s railway business

Sona BLW precision to acquire Escort Kubota’s railway business

24 Oct 2024|02:25 PM

Sona BLW has agreed to acquire Escort Kubota's 'Railway Equipment Division' company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

