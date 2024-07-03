Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹1,039
Prev. Close₹1,038.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹32,643.52
Day's High₹1,040.5
Day's Low₹980
52 Week's High₹2,174.1
52 Week's Low₹870.25
Book Value₹27.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,55,647.03
P/E0
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
The commissioning of this project brings Adani Green's total operational renewable production capacity to 11,434 MW.Read More
In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%Read More
According to the charge, FBI investigators served Sagar Adani with a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena in March 2023.Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
The bond had been priced, but it was pulled after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with a $250 Million bribery conspiracyRead More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,671
2,333
2,313
2,313
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,827
3,323
-44
157
Net Worth
7,498
5,656
2,269
2,470
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10,672
2,473
1,247
318.12
yoy growth (%)
331.54
98.31
291.98
223.17
Raw materials
-10,487
-2,395
-1,205
-297.69
As % of sales
98.26
96.84
96.63
93.57
Employee costs
-26
-16
-29
-25.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-171
301
75
-39.16
Depreciation
-7
-4
-3
-8.34
Tax paid
72
-59
59
4.17
Working capital
4,506
-2,291
-379.9
-747.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
331.54
98.31
291.98
223.17
Op profit growth
320.68
-170.73
-9.35
231.76
EBIT growth
8.05
93.42
16.02
621.25
Net profit growth
-115.93
171.64
-483.03
22.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,063
7,576
5,071
3,025
2,526.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,063
7,576
5,071
3,025
2,526.57
Other Operating Income
157
200
62
99
22.06
Other Income
1,240
841
479
396
80.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajesh S Adani
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Gautam S Adani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pragnesh Darji
Executive Director
Sagar R Adani
Independent Director
Dinesh Hashmukhrai Kanabar
Managing Director
Vneet S Jaain
Independent Director
Raminder Singh Gujral
Independent Director
Romesh Sobti
Nominee
Sangkaran Ratnam
Independent Director
Neera Saggi
Independent Director
Anup P Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Adani Green Energy Limited is among the largest renewable energy businesses in India with a current project portfolio of 20,434 MW. The Adani Group has been promoted by the visionary industrialist Mr. Gautam Adani in 1988 as a commodity trading business, the flagship company being Adani Enterprises Limited (previously Adani Exports Limited). Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Adani Group comprises the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses in India with interests in Logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution, Integrated Resource Management, Renewable Energy, Gas & Infrastructure, Agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), Solar Manufacturing, Real Estate, Public Transport Infrastructure, Defence & Aerospace, Mining Services, Copper, Petrochemicals, Data Centre and other sectors. Apart from this, it establishes, builds, develops, operates and maintains utility- scale grid connected solar power, wind power, hybrid projects and solar parks.The Company has expanded its presence across 11 Indian States with the help of long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Central and State Government entities. It has 5,410 MW operational projects and 15,024 MW under construction. Presently, the Company has installed capacity of 12 MW at Lahori to augment renewable power supply in Madhya Pradesh. It sells power generated from 12 MW wind power project under long ter
Read More
The Adani Green Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹982.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Green Energy Ltd is ₹155647.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adani Green Energy Ltd is 0 and 21.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Green Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Green Energy Ltd is ₹870.25 and ₹2174.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adani Green Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.06%, 3 Years at -8.31%, 1 Year at -38.83%, 6 Month at -41.51%, 3 Month at -42.57% and 1 Month at -20.91%.
