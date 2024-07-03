Summary

Adani Green Energy Limited is among the largest renewable energy businesses in India with a current project portfolio of 20,434 MW. The Adani Group has been promoted by the visionary industrialist Mr. Gautam Adani in 1988 as a commodity trading business, the flagship company being Adani Enterprises Limited (previously Adani Exports Limited). Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Adani Group comprises the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses in India with interests in Logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution, Integrated Resource Management, Renewable Energy, Gas & Infrastructure, Agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), Solar Manufacturing, Real Estate, Public Transport Infrastructure, Defence & Aerospace, Mining Services, Copper, Petrochemicals, Data Centre and other sectors. Apart from this, it establishes, builds, develops, operates and maintains utility- scale grid connected solar power, wind power, hybrid projects and solar parks.The Company has expanded its presence across 11 Indian States with the help of long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Central and State Government entities. It has 5,410 MW operational projects and 15,024 MW under construction. Presently, the Company has installed capacity of 12 MW at Lahori to augment renewable power supply in Madhya Pradesh. It sells power generated from 12 MW wind power project under long ter

