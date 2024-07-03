iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adani Green Energy Ltd Share Price

982.6
(-5.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,039
  • Day's High1,040.5
  • 52 Wk High2,174.1
  • Prev. Close1,038.25
  • Day's Low980
  • 52 Wk Low 870.25
  • Turnover (lac)32,643.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.91
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,55,647.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open1,034.95
  • Day's High1,082.75
  • Spot1,064.25
  • Prev. Close1,032.85
  • Day's Low1,024.1
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot375
  • OI(Chg %)-2,40,375 (-6.63%)
  • Roll Over%4.08
  • Roll Cost1.2
  • Traded Vol.40,29,750 (30.21%)
View More Futures

Adani Green Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

1,039

Prev. Close

1,038.25

Turnover(Lac.)

32,643.52

Day's High

1,040.5

Day's Low

980

52 Week's High

2,174.1

52 Week's Low

870.25

Book Value

27.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,55,647.03

P/E

0

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Adani Green Energy Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

Adani Green Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adani Green Energy commissions 250 MW project in Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy commissions 250 MW project in Rajasthan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|01:23 PM

The commissioning of this project brings Adani Green's total operational renewable production capacity to 11,434 MW.

Read More
Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|09:43 AM

In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%

Read More
TotalEnergies suspends further investment in Adani Green Energy

TotalEnergies suspends further investment in Adani Green Energy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:16 PM

According to the charge, FBI investigators served Sagar Adani with a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena in March 2023.

Read More
Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Read More
Adani Green suspends US dollar denominated bond sale

Adani Green suspends US dollar denominated bond sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|01:15 PM

The bond had been priced, but it was pulled after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with a $250 Million bribery conspiracy

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Adani Green Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.92%

Foreign: 9.91%

Indian: 51.02%

Non-Promoter- 16.60%

Institutions: 16.60%

Non-Institutions: 22.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Adani Green Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4,671

2,333

2,313

2,313

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,827

3,323

-44

157

Net Worth

7,498

5,656

2,269

2,470

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10,672

2,473

1,247

318.12

yoy growth (%)

331.54

98.31

291.98

223.17

Raw materials

-10,487

-2,395

-1,205

-297.69

As % of sales

98.26

96.84

96.63

93.57

Employee costs

-26

-16

-29

-25.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-171

301

75

-39.16

Depreciation

-7

-4

-3

-8.34

Tax paid

72

-59

59

4.17

Working capital

4,506

-2,291

-379.9

-747.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

331.54

98.31

291.98

223.17

Op profit growth

320.68

-170.73

-9.35

231.76

EBIT growth

8.05

93.42

16.02

621.25

Net profit growth

-115.93

171.64

-483.03

22.26

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,063

7,576

5,071

3,025

2,526.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,063

7,576

5,071

3,025

2,526.57

Other Operating Income

157

200

62

99

22.06

Other Income

1,240

841

479

396

80.45

View Annually Results

Adani Green Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Adani Green Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajesh S Adani

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Gautam S Adani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pragnesh Darji

Executive Director

Sagar R Adani

Independent Director

Dinesh Hashmukhrai Kanabar

Managing Director

Vneet S Jaain

Independent Director

Raminder Singh Gujral

Independent Director

Romesh Sobti

Nominee

Sangkaran Ratnam

Independent Director

Neera Saggi

Independent Director

Anup P Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adani Green Energy Ltd

Summary

Adani Green Energy Limited is among the largest renewable energy businesses in India with a current project portfolio of 20,434 MW. The Adani Group has been promoted by the visionary industrialist Mr. Gautam Adani in 1988 as a commodity trading business, the flagship company being Adani Enterprises Limited (previously Adani Exports Limited). Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Adani Group comprises the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses in India with interests in Logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution, Integrated Resource Management, Renewable Energy, Gas & Infrastructure, Agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), Solar Manufacturing, Real Estate, Public Transport Infrastructure, Defence & Aerospace, Mining Services, Copper, Petrochemicals, Data Centre and other sectors. Apart from this, it establishes, builds, develops, operates and maintains utility- scale grid connected solar power, wind power, hybrid projects and solar parks.The Company has expanded its presence across 11 Indian States with the help of long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Central and State Government entities. It has 5,410 MW operational projects and 15,024 MW under construction. Presently, the Company has installed capacity of 12 MW at Lahori to augment renewable power supply in Madhya Pradesh. It sells power generated from 12 MW wind power project under long ter
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Adani Green Energy Ltd share price today?

The Adani Green Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹982.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Green Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Green Energy Ltd is ₹155647.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adani Green Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adani Green Energy Ltd is 0 and 21.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adani Green Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Green Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Green Energy Ltd is ₹870.25 and ₹2174.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adani Green Energy Ltd?

Adani Green Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.06%, 3 Years at -8.31%, 1 Year at -38.83%, 6 Month at -41.51%, 3 Month at -42.57% and 1 Month at -20.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adani Green Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adani Green Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.94 %
Institutions - 16.61 %
Public - 22.46 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Adani Green Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.