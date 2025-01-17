Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.3
22.57
193.59
73.04
Op profit growth
57.04
54.11
116.19
66.36
EBIT growth
39.61
95.72
343.67
70.48
Net profit growth
132.85
-1,003.9
-64.17
38.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
68.38
71.54
56.9
77.27
EBIT margin
60.49
71.19
44.58
29.5
Net profit margin
9.52
6.72
-0.91
-7.46
RoCE
7.57
10.21
7.99
3.04
RoNW
5.07
2.3
-0.31
-1.27
RoA
0.29
0.24
-0.04
-0.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.13
1.16
-0.39
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.3
-1.76
-2.66
-3.72
Book value per share
16.71
14.06
15.06
9.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
611.3
951.98
-393.97
0
P/CEPS
-831.27
-625.77
-57.55
P/B
114.48
78.5
10.19
EV/EBIDTA
88.64
72.28
24.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-13.11
-4.05
-8.04
-53.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
117.43
130.52
113.75
249.05
Inventory days
1.63
7.78
128.64
355.87
Creditor days
-228.15
-316.26
-511.63
-2,776.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.18
-1.13
-1.14
-0.64
Net debt / equity
19.6
10.54
6.01
7.01
Net debt / op. profit
14.59
10.37
9.77
14.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-25.05
-19.97
-18.88
0
Employee costs
-0.66
-1.21
-4.18
-3.56
Other costs
-5.9
-7.26
-20.03
-19.16
