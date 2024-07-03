Adani Green Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6,565
5,004
3,649
2,047.2
1,833.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,565
5,004
3,649
2,047.2
1,833.9
Other Operating Income
128
185
23
91.88
18.99
Other Income
961
451
368
300.13
57.51
Total Income
7,654
5,640
4,040
2,439.21
1,910.41
Total Expenditure
1,413
2,591
1,105
519.2
799.05
PBIDT
6,241
3,049
2,935
1,920
1,111.36
Interest
3,800
1,573
1,950
1,476.18
924.94
PBDT
2,441
1,476
985
443.82
186.42
Depreciation
1,406
908
575
353.57
286.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
152
1
2
0.22
0.3
Deferred Tax
177
145
41
15.13
25.1
Reported Profit After Tax
706
422
367
74.9
-125.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-27.17
-3.96
Net Profit after Minority Interest
950
466
368
107.86
-119.65
Extra-ordinary Items
-113.23
-51.26
70.71
-58.63
-147.16
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,063.23
517.26
297.29
166.49
27.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.44
2.39
1.84
0.2
-1.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,584
1,584
1,564
1,564.01
1,564.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
95.06
60.93
80.43
93.78
60.6
PBDTM(%)
37.18
29.49
26.99
21.67
10.16
PATM(%)
10.75
8.43
10.05
3.65
-6.83
