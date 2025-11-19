iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Adani Energy Wins LOI for 2,500 MW HVDC Project in Gujarat’s Khavda Zone

19 Nov 2025 , 11:19 AM

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL) on Tuesday, November 18, said it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from PFC Consulting Ltd. to build the “Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from a Potential Renewable Energy Zone in Khavda, Gujarat under Phase-V (8 GW): Part C.”

The LOI has been issued under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route and is subject to customary conditions and the signing of definitive agreements.

The project involves setting up a 2,500 MW HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) link between KPS III and South Olpad, covering roughly 1,200 circuit kilometres. Once completed, AESL’s total transmission network will expand to 27,905 ckm, and its transformation capacity will rise to 97,236 MVA. The system will facilitate the evacuation of 2.5 GW from the Khavda renewable energy zone, a part of the broader Phase-V plan aimed at enabling evacuation of 8 GW of green power.

AESL reported a 21% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at ₹534 crore for the September 2025 quarter, compared with ₹675 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations, however, grew 6.7% YoY to ₹6,595 crore, up from ₹6,183 crore.

EBITDA jumped 28.1% to ₹2,289.4 crore from ₹1,786.8 crore last year, with EBITDA margins improving to 34.7% from 28.9% in the same quarter.

Following the news, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd shares have dipped 2.10% trading at ₹1,005.10 as of 11:13 AM. the shares have gained 15% in the last year, 24% in the year-to-date, 13% in the last six months, and 7.26% in the last month.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Letter Of Intent
  • PFC Consulting Ltd
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Excelsoft Technologies Limited IPO

Excelsoft Technologies Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2025|03:39 PM
HUL Sets December 5 Record Date for Kwality Wall’s Demerger and Share Allocation

HUL Sets December 5 Record Date for Kwality Wall’s Demerger and Share Allocation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2025|03:09 PM
LTIMindtree Expands Microsoft Partnership to Accelerate Azure Adoption and AI Transformation

LTIMindtree Expands Microsoft Partnership to Accelerate Azure Adoption and AI Transformation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2025|12:29 PM
TCS Secures 5-Year NHS Supply Chain Deal to Modernise Core IT and Cloud Systems

TCS Secures 5-Year NHS Supply Chain Deal to Modernise Core IT and Cloud Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2025|12:19 PM
HUL ice-cream business to be effective from December 1

HUL ice-cream business to be effective from December 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2025|12:12 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.