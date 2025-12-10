Groww shares slip ~4% as equity worth ₹2,200 Crore ends lock-in

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. slipped as much as 3% on Wednesday, December 10, after its shareholder lock-in ended. Groww’s 1-month shareholder lock-in ended on Wednesday. Hence, close to 150 million shares freed for trading.

At around 11.54 AM, Groww was trading 4.18% lower at ₹143.21, against the previous close of ₹149.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹148.30, and ₹142.11, respectively.

According to brokerages, about 149.20 Million shares or about 2% of the company’s outstanding are available for trade with the end of shareholder lock-in.

Based on the company’s closing price, the company’s shares worth ₹2,223 Crore are available for trade.

It is to be noted that the end of the lock-in period does not necessarily mean that all the shares will be sold in the open market. It only means that such shares are eligible for trading.

Furthermore, another 2% or 149 Million of the company’s outstanding shares will be free for trade on February 9, 2026. This is when the company’s 3-month shareholder lock-in will come to an end.

Groww made its stock debut on stock exchanges in November.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com