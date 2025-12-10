iifl-logo

HG Infra Engineering’s ₹220-Crore GST case closed

10 Dec 2025 , 11:14 AM

HG Infra Engineering Ltd stated that it has received an assessment order closing its ₹220.03-Crore GST show cause notice for FY2022-23. The order has been closed with nil demand of tax, interest and penalty.

The Joint Commissioner, State Goods and Service Tax, Corporate Circle-I, Ghaziabad Zone-I, Uttar Pradesh, passed the order on December 9, 2025 after the company responded to the notice.

The GST liability along with interest and penalty as per the show cause notice stood at ₹20.03 Crore. With the receipt of today’s communication from the GST Deptt, this matter stands closed.

Last month, HG Infra Engineering announced securing a new order worth ₹274.11 Crore from DLF Cyber City Developers Limited. The company is responsible for executing infrastructure (access road network) works at the DLF Downtown, phase-2 project in Sector-25A, Gurugram, Haryana.

The project includes building the full access road network for development of the second phase of DLF Downtown. This is the key commercial cluster in Gurugram. The company has received this order on an item rate/BOQ basis.

The business said that it plans to execute the project within a period of 548 days. The company has received the stated order from a domestic entity and does not fall within related party-transactions.

