HUDCO plans to raise up to ₹2,500 Crore via NCD

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) stated that its Bond Allotment Committee is planning to meet on December 12. The company plans to approve the issue and allotment of unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible and non-cumulative debentures of face value ₹1,00,000 each. The aggregate value of the issue is up to ₹2,500 Crore and shall be issued on a private placement basis.

The proposal comes after the company received the approval from its board of directors on April 4, 2025 for raising funds up to ₹65,000 Crore via the issue of bonds and debentures during FY2025-26.

The proposed Series-E 2025 NCDs will be issued for a tenure of seven years. The redemption date is fixed as December 12, 2032.

The company informed that these debentures are unsecured in nature and forms part of senior debt for the company. The business plans to issue these debentures through private placement via an online bidding process on the BSE EBP platform.

The issue size consists of a base size of ₹500 Crore having a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹2,000 Crore. Hence, aggregating the total issue size to ₹2,500 Crore. The company plans to use these long-term resources for business and operational requirements.

