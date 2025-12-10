iifl-logo

Highway Infrastructure secures ₹329 Crore NHAI contract

10 Dec 2025 , 11:10 AM

Highway Infrastructure Ltd announced that it has secured a ₹328.78 Crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract underlines operate and collect tolls at the Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet–Vijayawada stretch of National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh.

The Letter of Acceptance (LoA) was issued on December 9, 2025. It covers toll operations across an 82.50 km segment between km 355 and km 437.5. This is one of the busiest stretches adjoining northern Andhra Pradesh with key industrial and port clusters further south. The order has been awarded through a competitive e-tender process.

In its filing with the bourses, the company announced that the project includes the “operation and collection of user fee at Kaza Fee Plaza. The contract also underlines upkeep of adjacent toilet blocks as part of mandated responsibilities.

Highway Infrastructure stated that it has received the order from a domestic entity and does not classify as a related-party transaction. The promoter or promoter group has “no interest in the entity awarding this order.”

The period of the contract is 1 year. During this period, the company will manage tolling operations on a section that is part of NH-16. This is a major link in India’s east-coast economic corridor and one of the major freight routes for agricultural goods, construction materials, and port-bound cargo.

