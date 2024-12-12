iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Green Energy Ltd News Today

943.05
(-3.54%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Adani Green Energy commissions 250 MW project in Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy commissions 250 MW project in Rajasthan

The commissioning of this project brings Adani Green's total operational renewable production capacity to 11,434 MW.

12 Dec 2024|01:23 PM
Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%

28 Nov 2024|09:43 AM
TotalEnergies suspends further investment in Adani Green Energy

TotalEnergies suspends further investment in Adani Green Energy

According to the charge, FBI investigators served Sagar Adani with a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena in March 2023.

26 Nov 2024|03:16 PM
Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM
Adani Green suspends US dollar denominated bond sale

Adani Green suspends US dollar denominated bond sale

The bond had been priced, but it was pulled after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with a $250 Million bribery conspiracy

22 Nov 2024|01:15 PM
Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.

7 Nov 2024|12:06 PM
Adani Green's Q2 Earnings Boost Sparks Investor Interest

Adani Green's Q2 Earnings Boost Sparks Investor Interest

According to the corporate filing, it received a 5 GW solar PPA from MSEDCL, which significantly increased the contractual portfolio.

23 Oct 2024|10:29 AM
Adani Group Returns to Dollar Green Bond Market

Adani Group Returns to Dollar Green Bond Market

The Adani Green subsidiaries are marketing the dollar bond on Tuesday with initial price guidance of around 7%.

15 Oct 2024|03:06 PM
Adani Green and TotalEnergies Forge $444 Million JV in Renewable Energy

Adani Green and TotalEnergies Forge $444 Million JV in Renewable Energy

This strategic collaboration aims to boost operational capabilities and contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy landscape.

27 Sep 2024|04:04 PM
Adani Green Gains 2.96% Stake from Promoter Entities

Adani Green Gains 2.96% Stake from Promoter Entities

Hibiscus Trade purchased 20.1 million shares (1.27% stake) between July 30 and September 18, 2024.

26 Sep 2024|01:12 PM

