Adani Green Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,671
2,333
2,313
2,313
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,827
3,323
-44
157
Net Worth
7,498
5,656
2,269
2,470
Minority Interest
Debt
22,922
13,591
17,289
5,310
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
1
1
1
Total Liabilities
30,420
19,248
19,559
7,781
Fixed Assets
1,094
999
82
68
Intangible Assets
Investments
22,995
20,755
17,839
2,920
Deferred Tax Asset Net
388
437
415
322
Networking Capital
-133
-3,509
854
4,289
Inventories
3,385
1,282
4,500
2,429
Inventory Days
153.9
358.5
Sundry Debtors
2,419
1,112
897
2,551
Debtor Days
30.67
376.51
Other Current Assets
5,026
3,514
3,862
5,826
Sundry Creditors
-1,331
-539
-495
-625
Creditor Days
16.92
92.24
Other Current Liabilities
-9,632
-8,878
-7,910
-5,892
Cash
6,076
566
369
182
Total Assets
30,420
19,248
19,559
7,781
The commissioning of this project brings Adani Green's total operational renewable production capacity to 11,434 MW.Read More
In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%Read More
According to the charge, FBI investigators served Sagar Adani with a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena in March 2023.Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
The bond had been priced, but it was pulled after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with a $250 Million bribery conspiracyRead More
According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.Read More
According to the corporate filing, it received a 5 GW solar PPA from MSEDCL, which significantly increased the contractual portfolio.Read More
The Adani Green subsidiaries are marketing the dollar bond on Tuesday with initial price guidance of around 7%.Read More
This strategic collaboration aims to boost operational capabilities and contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy landscape.Read More
Hibiscus Trade purchased 20.1 million shares (1.27% stake) between July 30 and September 18, 2024.Read More
