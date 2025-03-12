iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Green Commissions 250 MW Solar Plant in Andhra Pradesh

12 Mar 2025 , 03:03 PM

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said in a filing that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy AP Eight Private Limited, has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

The regulatory decision to commission the plant from March 8, 2025, was finalized on March 11, 2025, at 6:18 p.m., after securing necessary approvals. With the addition of the Kadapa solar plant, AGEL’s total operational renewable energy capacity has now reached 12,591.1 MW, further strengthening its position in the renewable energy sector.

Consolidated net profit for the company surged 85% YoY to ₹474 crore in Q3FY25, as against ₹256 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations of AGEL increased by 2.3%, with Q3FY25 revenue at ₹2,365 crore, compared to ₹2,311 crore in Q3FY24.

The net profit fell to ₹861 crore from ₹925 crore, despite an increase in revenue, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 4% to ₹1,601 crore, on the same basis, down from ₹1,666 crore. The company’s EBITDA margin also fell to 67.7%t, down from 72.1% for the same quarter last year.

AGEL, one of the largest renewable power developer in countless countries, is the renewable arm of the soaring Gautam Adani-led Adani Group. Despite fluctuations in operational profitability, the company continues its focus on scaling its green energy projects, seeking to strengthen its position as a leader in India’s renewable energy landscape.

