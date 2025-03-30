Adani Green Energy arms commissions power projects in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy informed the bourses that it has operationalized an aggregate 480.1 MW power projects in Gujarat’s Khavda through its various subsidiaries.

Adani Green reported that with the addition of these plants, its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,217.90 MW.

The company stated in its filing with the exchanges that on the basis of relevant clearances it was decided to operationalize these plants and to start power generation from March 30, 2025.

Adani Green is guiding India’s energy transition by targeting 50 GW capacity by financial year 2030, as compared to existing 12 MW.

The brokerages expect Adani Green Energy’s EBITDA to register a growth of 25% over the next 5 years on a more conservative side.

While the company’s large capex is supported by steady cash flow, the recent slip in Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) tariffs is offset by increasing the share of higher-tariff merchant capacities.

Despite this higher capex, Adani Green’s net-debt-to-EBITDA may witness a decline to 5x by financial year 2030 from the existing 7x level.

Adani Green Energy reported a 85% year-on-year jump in its December quarter net profit to ₹474 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹256 Crore.

The company’s revenue from operations registered a growth of 2.3% to ₹2,365 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com