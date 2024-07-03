Adani Green Energy Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,063
7,576
5,071
3,025
2,526.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,063
7,576
5,071
3,025
2,526.57
Other Operating Income
157
200
62
99
22.06
Other Income
1,240
841
479
396
80.45
Total Income
10,460
8,617
5,612
3,520
2,629.07
Total Expenditure
2,169
3,039
1,594
894
1,289.89
PBIDT
8,291
5,578
4,018
2,626
1,339.18
Interest
5,006
2,911
2,617
1,953
994.77
PBDT
3,285
2,667
1,401
673
344.41
Depreciation
1,903
1,300
849
486
394.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
78
93
-4
0
0.31
Deferred Tax
333
360
68
11
11.08
Reported Profit After Tax
971
914
488
176
-61.28
Minority Interest After NP
160
-1
0
-28
-44.73
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,100
974
489
210
-23.23
Extra-ordinary Items
-172.84
-129.71
56.12
-79.06
-180.04
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,272.84
1,103.71
432.88
289.06
156.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.21
5.41
2.41
0.68
-0.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,584
1,584
1,564
1,564
1,564.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
91.48
73.62
79.23
86.8
53
PBDTM(%)
36.24
35.2
27.62
22.24
13.63
PATM(%)
10.71
12.06
9.62
5.81
-2.42
