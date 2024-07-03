iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adani Green Energy Ltd Annually Results

977.7
(-1.14%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,063

7,576

5,071

3,025

2,526.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,063

7,576

5,071

3,025

2,526.57

Other Operating Income

157

200

62

99

22.06

Other Income

1,240

841

479

396

80.45

Total Income

10,460

8,617

5,612

3,520

2,629.07

Total Expenditure

2,169

3,039

1,594

894

1,289.89

PBIDT

8,291

5,578

4,018

2,626

1,339.18

Interest

5,006

2,911

2,617

1,953

994.77

PBDT

3,285

2,667

1,401

673

344.41

Depreciation

1,903

1,300

849

486

394.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

78

93

-4

0

0.31

Deferred Tax

333

360

68

11

11.08

Reported Profit After Tax

971

914

488

176

-61.28

Minority Interest After NP

160

-1

0

-28

-44.73

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,100

974

489

210

-23.23

Extra-ordinary Items

-172.84

-129.71

56.12

-79.06

-180.04

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,272.84

1,103.71

432.88

289.06

156.81

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.21

5.41

2.41

0.68

-0.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,584

1,584

1,564

1,564

1,564.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

91.48

73.62

79.23

86.8

53

PBDTM(%)

36.24

35.2

27.62

22.24

13.63

PATM(%)

10.71

12.06

9.62

5.81

-2.42

Adani Green: Related NEWS

Adani Green Energy commissions 250 MW project in Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy commissions 250 MW project in Rajasthan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|01:23 PM

The commissioning of this project brings Adani Green's total operational renewable production capacity to 11,434 MW.

Read More
Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|09:43 AM

In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%

Read More
TotalEnergies suspends further investment in Adani Green Energy

TotalEnergies suspends further investment in Adani Green Energy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|03:16 PM

According to the charge, FBI investigators served Sagar Adani with a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena in March 2023.

Read More
Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Read More
Adani Green suspends US dollar denominated bond sale

Adani Green suspends US dollar denominated bond sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|01:15 PM

The bond had been priced, but it was pulled after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with a $250 Million bribery conspiracy

Read More
Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.

Read More
Adani Green's Q2 Earnings Boost Sparks Investor Interest

Adani Green's Q2 Earnings Boost Sparks Investor Interest

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|10:29 AM

According to the corporate filing, it received a 5 GW solar PPA from MSEDCL, which significantly increased the contractual portfolio.

Read More
Adani Group Returns to Dollar Green Bond Market

Adani Group Returns to Dollar Green Bond Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|03:06 PM

The Adani Green subsidiaries are marketing the dollar bond on Tuesday with initial price guidance of around 7%.

Read More
Adani Green and TotalEnergies Forge $444 Million JV in Renewable Energy

Adani Green and TotalEnergies Forge $444 Million JV in Renewable Energy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|04:04 PM

This strategic collaboration aims to boost operational capabilities and contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy landscape.

Read More
Adani Green Gains 2.96% Stake from Promoter Entities

Adani Green Gains 2.96% Stake from Promoter Entities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|01:12 PM

Hibiscus Trade purchased 20.1 million shares (1.27% stake) between July 30 and September 18, 2024.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Adani Green Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.